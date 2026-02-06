Montgomery County police searching for suspects in series of home burglaries

The Brief Police are searching for suspects in a string of home break-ins in the Cabin John neighborhood. They have released surveillance video and photos of the suspects, hoping someone can identify them. Neighbors say they're shaken and are taking precautions to prevent their homes from being burglarized.



Police in Montgomery County are issuing a warning to homeowners as they search for suspects in a string of home break-ins in the Cabin John neighborhood.

What we know:

According to investigators, four homes were broken into over the span of just a few days and investigators believe these cases are all connected.

They released photos of the suspects, hoping that someone will recognize the men caught on camera. They also released surveillance video.

Neighbors in the two quiet Cabin John neighborhoods off Wishbone and Archbold Terrace were rattled by the multiple break-ins, which happened last month.

"We’re so shocked we’ve lived in this neighborhood for 30 years and nothing like this has ever happened," resident Juliet Rodman said.

In each case, police say the suspects forced their way inside at night, shattering glass doors, stealing property, and taking off.

One source says they got away with jewelry. All the home burglaries happening, when no one was home.

What they're saying:

"They knew that she wasn’t there, and it’s the same for all the other houses. They weren’t home, and somehow, the people who broke into them knew they weren’t home," Rodman said.

"It is scary. It’s very scary," another neighbor, Edna, told FOX 5. "I keep my door always locked, and I put something in front. If someone opens it, I can hear it," one woman said.

Many who live in the area say they're taking precautions to prevent their homes from being hit, and making sure to keep their cameras on and active.

"We put some safety procedures to assure who’s at the front door and who’s at the back door and we have that recorded," said Rodman. "We have security cameras on the outside that we can see from our homes and if there was someone out there and we’re not home, we can call the police."

There is a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest and conviction in this case.