DC statehood bill advances to House floor

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform just passed the D.C. statehood bill – sending it to the House floor.

According to the Washington Post, the bill has a good chance of passing because of the Democrats’ commanding majority in the House.

This is the first time since 1993 that the bill has advanced to the House floor.

RELATED STORIES:

D.C. statehood advocates share their next steps

51-star American flags line Pennsylvania Avenue as Washington, D.C. seeks statehood

Advertisement

HR 51 DC Statehood Bill: Legislation introduced to make DC the 51st state