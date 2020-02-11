Expand / Collapse search

DC statehood bill advances to House floor

Washington, D.C.
Historic vote on DC statehood scheduled Tuesday

A historic vote is set for Tuesday on Capitol Hill. The House Oversight and Reform Committee will vote on a bill to make the District the country's 51st state.

WASHINGTON - The House Committee on Oversight and Reform just passed the D.C. statehood bill – sending it to the House floor.

According to the Washington Post, the bill has a good chance of passing because of the Democrats’ commanding majority in the House.

This is the first time since 1993 that the bill has advanced to the House floor.

