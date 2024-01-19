Expand / Collapse search

DC snowfall: What Friday snow is looking like around the DC area

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX 5 DC

Friday DC snow forecast: How much snow has fallen? How much more to expect?

The winter storm we’ve been tracking all week is bringing steady snow to the Washington, D.C. region Friday morning. Here’s how much has fallen and how much more we can expect.

WASHINGTON - A winter storm is well underway in the D.C. area, as steady snowfall continues through Friday morning.

Here's a glance at what Friday snow is looking like around D.C., Maryland, and Virginia from a few of our FOX 5 viewers. 

Walking to the Capital to work from Union Station photo via Armer C Gaston

With more snowfall expected in the D.C. region, road conditions, closings and delays, along with the snow accumulation are all major concerns.

Here's everything you need to know about staying safe in winter weather: 

