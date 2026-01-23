DC Snow Forecast: Winter Storm Warning, State of Emergency issued for region

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia have all declared a state of emergency as a major winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, dangerous cold and the likelihood of travel delays and school disruptions to the region.

Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage— Download Now .

Dry weather on Friday and most of Saturday offers the best window for storm preparations. Here's a pre-snow storm shopping list.

Winter Storm Warning issued for D.C. area

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the D.C. area, citing expected snow totals of 7 to 14 inches combined with additional ice. Sleet and freezing rain could worsen road conditions, creating icy and compacted surfaces that will not melt quickly due to plunging temperatures.

FOX 5's Weather Team says to expect a widespread 8 to 12 inches, with some areas potentially seeing totals closer to 14 inches. Significant ice and sleet is expected to mix, especially south and east of I-95, creating dangerous conditions for the area.

FIND THE LATEST DC WINTER STORM FORECAST HERE

What time will the snow begin?

Snow is expected to begin after midnight Saturday night, with the most intense period occurring early Sunday morning, roughly between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. During that time, snowfall rates could reach up to one inch per hour, making travel extremely difficult. By Sunday afternoon, warmer air aloft may cause snow to transition to sleet and freezing rain in parts of the region, adding ice accumulation on top of the snowpack.

The National Weather Service says they expect around two tenths of an inch of ice accumulation during the storm, confined mostly west of the Allegheny Front and south of US-33.

Ice Accumulations (NWS)

READ MORE: What a winter weather ‘state of emergency means’ — and what it actually does

Snow Forecast: Winter Storm Watch issued in DC region - how much snow this weekend?

How much will it snow in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend?

SNOWFALL PREDICTIONS

12–18 inches

Western Maryland, northern Virginia and eastern West Virginia

Areas around Front Royal, Va., and Cumberland, Md.

West of the I‑81 corridor

6–12 inches

Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metro areas

Along the I‑95 corridor

Most of Northern Virginia and Central Maryland

4–8 inches

South and southeast of D.C.

Richmond area

East toward the Chesapeake Bay

2–4 inches

Southern Maryland

Eastern Shore

Coastal Virginia

Areas near Chincoteague and Salisbury

Along the Atlantic coastline

READ MORE: What are the biggest snowstorms in DC area history?

After the winter storm, dangerous cold

Behind the storm, arctic air will settle in for much of next week. High temperatures are expected to remain in the 20s, with overnight wind chills dropping to zero or below. If snowpack remains intact, some outlying areas could see temperatures near zero, prolonging hazardous conditions well after snowfall ends.

Travel delays are likely across the region and nationwide, and school schedules may be affected. Little to no melting is expected next week, with temperatures stuck in the 20s through Thursday.

School closings and delays

The timing of the snowfall could possibly impact the Monday morning drive to work and could also potentially lead to school closings and delays. Download FOX LOCAL for 24/7 weather coverage and an updated list of closings and delays.

Track the latest closings and delays online.

Winter Storm Warning | National Weather Service

WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 7 and 14 inches, with highest in the far northern and western suburbs of Washington and Baltimore. Ice accumulations between one and two tenths of an inch.

WHERE: Portions of DC, central, northeast, and northern Maryland, and northern Virginia.

WHEN: From 11 PM Saturday to 4 AM EST Monday.

IMPACTS: Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

PREPAREDNESS: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.

READ MORE: What is the polar vortex? Why it matters as snow and Arctic cold threaten the Northeast

Cold Weather Advisory | National Weather Service

WHAT: Very cold wind chills as low as 10 below expected.

WHERE: Portions of DC, central, northeast, and northern Maryland, and central, northern, northwest, and western Virginia.

WHEN: From 8 PM Friday evening to 10 AM EST Saturday.

IMPACTS: The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

PREPAREDNESS: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

READ MORE: DC, Maryland, Virginia winter weather checklist: How to prepare for snow and ice this weekend

Stay ahead of the snow with FOX 5’s expert meteorologists, streaming LIVE on FOX LOCAL. We’re streaming nonstop coverage with the newest forecasts, snow potential, and preparation tips—before the storm and all weekend long. Download FOX LOCAL for 24/7 weather coverage on your smart TV and mobile devices.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Snow Forecast: Winter Storm Watch issued in DC region - how much snow this weekend?