For years, unlicensed cannabis shops in D.C. operated under the guise of "gifting" marijuana, but in the past six months, officials have shut down 25 for illegal sales and safety violations.

DC cannabis crackdown

The backstory:

The Office of the Attorney General, in collaboration with the Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Administration and the Metropolitan Police Department, targeted businesses operating outside the law, many of which were found selling cannabis products laced with other narcotics.

"For too long, unlicensed cannabis stores have been illegally selling unregulated, untested products that put District residents’ safety at risk," AG Schwalb said in a press release. "All so-called ‘gifting shops’ were given ample time to apply for legal medical marijuana licenses, but many failed or refused to do so."

Authorities have taken enforcement action against 38 businesses, permanently shutting down a majority while bringing others into compliance. During the investigations, officials seized illegal drugs, weapons, and large sums of cash.

In one case, an unlicensed retailer was found selling cannabis contaminated with amphetamines and psilocybin.

Another raid led to the recovery of over 35 pounds of cannabis flower, 22 pounds of THC edibles, 6 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 2 pounds each of cocaine and methamphetamine, a firearm, and $6,817 in cash. Officers also recovered ten dogs from the property.

The crackdown follows a 2023 law passed by the D.C. Council expanding the medical cannabis system and providing a legal path for illicit businesses to enter the regulated market.

Despite these opportunities, many unlicensed operators continued selling cannabis illegally, prompting the District to ramp up enforcement.

Illegal weed shops raided

Big picture view:

Since July 2024, ABCA has issued cease-and-desist orders to non-compliant businesses.

The first store to be forcibly closed under the new law, Supreme Terpene, was shut down in September 2024. Since then, enforcement operations have shuttered numerous shops across the city, including Green Cloud Shop, Capitol Budz, and District Smoke Shop.

Some locations have reopened as non-cannabis businesses, while others have permanently closed.

Recent closures also highlight continued risks associated with illegal cannabis sales.

Officials raided The Green Room in September, marking the fifth closure under the new law’s enforcement.

Then, in November, Peace in the Air, another unlicensed retailer, was forced to close after violating a cease-and-desist order.

ABCA and MPD shut down All the Buzz DC on Georgia Avenue NW in December, citing public health concerns.

Schwalb emphasized that the District remains committed to holding illegal operators accountable and ensuring that only licensed, regulated businesses sell cannabis products.

"We are demonstrating our collective commitment to ensuring that every store selling cannabis products in the District complies with the law and plays by the rules," he said.

Which DC dispensaries have closed?

· Supreme Terpene: 1344 U Street NW

· Green Cloud Shop: 706 Kennedy Street NW

· All American Papers: 504 H Street NE

· Farmerz/Stonerz: 3236 Prospect Street NW

· The Green Room/Flight Pass: 1338 U Street NW

· In the Cut: 1460 Park Road NW

· Capitol Budz: 607 Pennsylvania Avenue SE

· Coupons R Us: 6234 Georgia Avenue NW

· Kaliiva: 1731 Columbia Road NW

· Peace in the Air: 2118 18th Street NW

· Promoco LLC: 1813 18th Street NW

· CBT LLC: 335 H Street NE

· LifeLuxee/Cannabis Karma: 825 Upshur Street NW

· All the Buzz: 3232 Georgia Avenue NW

· KAE/Green Department: 2720 Georgia Avenue NW

· Capital THC: 1123 Pennsylvania Avenue SE

· Hidden Gym, LLC: 1508 14th Street NW*

· Forest Floor: 924 5th Street NW

· Pride Smoke Shop: 1502 21st Street NW

· YouGroGurl: 337 H Street NE

· VIP Clientele: 3551 Georgia Avenue NW*

· Power Night Club: 2335 Bladensburg Road NE*

· Dreams Smoke Shop: 2335 18th Street NW*

· Nomad Smoke Shop: 2026 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE*

· District Smoke Shop/District Cure: 2626 Georgia Avenue NW**

* Reopened as a mon-cannabis retailer

** Licensed facility remains open; unlicensed second floor unit closed