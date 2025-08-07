DC to see increased federal enforcement as early as tomorrow, per WH

The Brief D.C. residents could see an increase in federal enforcement within the District as early as Friday. The increase follows comments by Trump threatening to federalize D.C. and bring in the National Guard to combat crime. This all comes after an ex-DOGE employee known as "Big Balls" was beaten by a group of teenagers during an attempted carjacking.



Washington, D.C. could see an increase in federal enforcement as early as Friday, in the wake of comments from President Donald Trump saying he may bring in the National Guard to the District.

What we know:

A White House official has confirmed to FOX 5 that while details have not been finalized, federal agencies and local officials are working together to use federal and local enforcement to drive down crime in D.C.

"Washington, DC is an amazing city, but it has sadly been plagued by petty and violent crime for far too long. President Trump is committed to making our Nation’s capital safer and even more beautiful for its residents, lawmakers, and visitors from all around the world," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The White House says increased federal enforcement is in line with Trump's " Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful " executive order.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's office has confirmed to FOX 5 DC that there will be an increased federal presence in the District over the next two days.

"The D.C. National Guard is committed to provide trained and ready forces capable of providing support when called upon by civil authorities. We will refer you to the White House for further comment," said D.C.'s National Guard in a statement to FOX 5 DC.

Dig deeper:

This all follows the attack of a former Doge employee, 19-year-old Edward Coristine who is also known as "Big Balls," who was beaten by a group of teenagers during an attempted carjacking last weekend in Northwest D.C.

"The president's anger stemming from a vicious attack Monday on a member of his own administration," First and Fourteenth attorney Chris Murray said. "19-year-old Edward Coristine—a high-profile former DOGE employee who worked closely with Elon Musk was beaten by a mob of teenagers after trying to help a young woman who was being carjacked. Two 15-year-olds have since been arrested. the president adding that minors as young as 14 should be prosecuted as adults."

