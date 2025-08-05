Trump threatens to take federal control of DC after ex-DOGE employee Edward Coristine attacked

The Brief Trump once again threatened to take federal control of D.C. in a lengthy Truth Social post shared Tuesday, after a famed former DOGE employee was allegedly beaten in the nation's capital. The president also shared a photo of a bloodied individual, which multiple sources have confirmed is Edward Coristine, a teenager known as "Big Balls," who previously worked for DOGE. Trump cannot simply sign an executive order to federalize D.C.—Congress would have to abolish the city's home rule, which allows for a locally-elected D.C. Council and a mayor.



President Donald Trump once again threatened to take federal control of the District of Columbia in a lengthy Truth Social post shared Tuesday, after a famed former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) employee was allegedly beaten in the nation's capital.

What we know:

Trump said local youths and gang members are "randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released," in his post, before calling for D.C. to change its laws so that teenagers 14 and older can be prosecuted as adults and therefore face longer prison sentences.

The president additionally shared a photo of a young, shirtless individual covered in blood. He said the victim was "beaten mercilessly by local thugs." Multiple sources told Fox News Digital that the person in the photo is Edward Coristine, a teenager known as "Big Balls," who previously worked for DOGE. These sources said that Coristine was violently attacked Sunday or early Monday.

Sources tell FOX 5 DC that the incident happened at Swann Street and 14th Street in Northwest D.C.

"Perhaps it should have been done a long time ago, then this incredible young man, and so many others, would not have had to go through the horrors of violent crime," Trump wrote. "If this continues, I am going to exert my powers, and federalize this city. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Former DOGE head Elon Musk weighed in on X, sharing more of the story.

"A few days ago, a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC," Musk wrote. "A @Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her. It is time to federalize DC."

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump said "either they're going to straighten their act out in terms of government and in terms of protection, or we're going to have to federalize and run it the way it's supposed to be run."

"Washington, D.C., must be safe, clean, and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the world to see," Trump added in his Truth Social Post. "If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take federal control of the city, and run this city how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore."

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro said in a statement that it's "time we start taking crime more seriously irrespective of the age of the criminal."

"No longer can we coddle criminals while innocent victims are being assaulted and maimed as criminals avoid consequences," she added. "It’s time for this to end."

D.C.'s Attorney General Brian Schwalb said in a statement that "[n]o one who lives, works, or visits DC should experience this."

"It is horrific and disturbing," he added. "I cannot comment on specific cases, but know that when MPD brings us cases with sufficient evidence of juveniles who have broken the law and hurt people, we will prosecute them and ensure they face consequences for their actions."

The backstory:

This isn't the first time the president has threatened to federalize the city. In early July, Trump said during a cabinet meeting that he was "thinking about" taking over the city, adding that "we could run D.C., we'd get the best person to run it."

"The crime would be down to a minimal, it’d be much less," he said.

Then, later last month, he made similar comments. While discussing homelessness in cities across the country, he said "we've got to get the mayor to run this city properly."

"This city has to be run," he added. "I have the right to take it over."

Dig deeper:

It's worth noting that Trump can't simply sign an executive order to federalize D.C.—Congress would have to abolish the city's home rule, which allows for a locally-elected D.C. Council and a mayor. Plus, only a few Republicans currently support this repeal. Trump could, however, more easily take over the Metropolitan Police Department, something he's tried to do before.

Despite the president's claims about D.C.'s crime, it was down 35% in 2024 from the previous year. Data from the district shows that violent crime is down in 2025 compared with 2024, as well.