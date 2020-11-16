DC schools opening for CARE classes Wednesday

Just over a couple of weeks after scrapping its plan to resume in-person learning, D.C. officials announced on Monday that it will open schools for CARE classes on Wednesday with COVID-19 precautions in place.

CARE – which stands for Campus Academics Real Engagement – features elementary-school age virtual classes that are held within the schools and are monitored by a DC schools employee or “a trusted partner.”

CARE classrooms will be open five days a week with COVID-19 precautions in place.

Students will be expected to complete a health check when they arrive at the school; and a sanitizing station will be made available.

In addition, students will receive a mask that they can wear while in the classroom.

Students will also be able to receive meals and have lunch in their classrooms.

There will be 600 seats available for students at 29 schools, according to Phase 1 guidelines.

Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said additional seats will be made available after Thanksgiving and beyond.

