DC schools abandon plans to begin in-person learning on November 9

D.C. Public Schools say they will no longer offer in-person learning for students at the beginning of the second term.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The announcement was made in a series of tweets from the DCPS Twitter account and from D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Dr. Lewis Ferebee Monday morning.

"While DCPS planned to offer in-person learning at the start of Term 2 for select elementary school students, this timeline will need to be adjusted," read a tweet from school officials. "This means all students in grades PK-12 will now begin Term 2 on Monday, November 9 with learning at home."

In October, Ferebee announced a three-option plan that would have included elementary school students returning to some type of in-person instruction at the beginning of Term 2. The students were to be separated in to small groups or cohorts of 5-11 students. A second option would have made room for 14,000 seats for what school officials called, "Student CARE Classrooms." This option would have assigned staff members to advise students as they completed their virtual assignments in a classroom setting, instead of at home. The staff member may not be a teacher.

School officials said they "commit to supporting our students, families, teachers, and staff in our urgent mission to safely reopen schools."

Advertisement

"We have heard feedback from many in our community about #ReopenStrong plans, and we will use this moment to adjust our timeline and staffing plans for reopening," Ferebee said in a tweet.

On Monday, the Washington Teachers' Union announced that they voted last week to indicate "No Confidence" in D.C.'s plan to safely reopen schools. The WTU also supported a motion encouraging its members to take a 'Mental Health Day' on Monday.

School officials say they will hold a Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 5:00 p.m. to discuss the decision.

MORE RESOURCES:

Your coronavirus questions answered

Coronavirus: Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

How to help during the coronavirus pandemic