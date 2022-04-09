DC road closures for Cherry Blossom Festival Parade and Sakura Matsuri Festival this weekend

The annual Cherry Blossom Festival Parade is taking place in D.C. Saturday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The parade, which has been held virtually the past two years, attracts thousands of people to downtown D.C. thanks to its giant colorful balloons, celebrity performers, and marching bands from across the country. The parade, which is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday, runs ten blocks along Constitution Avenue Northwest in downtown D.C.

As a result of the parade, the Metropolitan Police Department has put in place several road closures and restrictions on parking.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the 2022 National Cherry Blossom Festival

The following streets will be closed on Saturday from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

SE/SW Freeway-Access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 ramp

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 23rd Street, NW

Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge) - All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395

Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge - HOV) - All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395

17th Street from New York Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed on Saturday from 3:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 14th Street, NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Madison Drive, NW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

PAST COVERAGE: DC’s cherry blossoms reach peak bloom: Here’s how long you can expect to take in their full beauty

In addition to the Cherry Blossom Festival Parade, D.C. is also hosting the 60th Annual Sakura Matsuri – Japanese Street Festival Saturday and Sunday, prompting further road closures and parking restrictions.

The following streets will posted as Emergency No Parking and closed from Friday night to Sunday at 11:59 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

MPD warns that these road closures may be fluid, so they are asking people to track the latest updates on the department’s Twitter account.