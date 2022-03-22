DC’s cherry blossoms reach peak bloom: Here’s how long you can expect to take in their full beauty

Peak bloom is here! D.C.'s famous cherry trees reached their peak bloom Monday.

The beautiful blossoms peaked one day ahead of schedule filling the trees surrounding the Tidal Basin with an explosion of soft white and pink blooms.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"From here for the next seven to ten days -- if Mother Nature cooperates -- you'll see a beautiful show around the Tidal Basin," National Parks Service Spokesperson Mike Litterst told FOX 5's Bob Barnard.

The National Park Service defines peak bloom as the day when 70 percent of the Yoshino Cherry blossoms are open. The dates vary annually depending on weather conditions.

Typically, peak bloom is reached between the last week of March and the first week of April.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

The beautiful blossoms draw tourists from around the world to the District each year. This year visitors can also enjoy the Cherry Blossom Festival that returns after COVID-19 forced organizers to cancel the event last year.

Organizers recommend taking public transportation if traveling to the Tidal Basin area as parking is limited.