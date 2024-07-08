DC restaurants, businesses prepare for disruptions ahead of NATO Summit

All eyes are on our nation’s capital as D.C. prepares to host the NATO Summit for the first time in 25 years.

The 75th annual summit will bring more congestion into the District as dozens of heads of state and government are descending on the city for the event, which kicks off Tuesday and runs through Thursday.

District officials say residents and visitors should be prepared for heavy traffic, road closures and extensive security screenings throughout the city.

Nearby restaurants and businesses are preparing for the disruptions.

"We’re in DC. These types of things always come up with dignitaries coming in and out of our city," said Mario Guzman, the manager of Ghostburger.

The restaurant is surrounded by fencing just like the rest of the Mount Vernon neighborhood.

"Some businesses are closing, other businesses have abbreviated hours so it’s definitely an impact, a hit," Guzman said. "We’re looking at maybe a 50% loss of business maybe for the week."

Along with checkpoints and barriers, there will be street closures and parking restrictions.

Despite the limited access, Guzman says they’re relying on foot traffic from people who live nearby and takeout is always an option too.

"We have already worked with our delivery partners as far as rerouting drivers to the best locations to pick up the food here," Guzman told FOX 5. "A lot of VIPs will be in town hopefully they enjoy burgers and cheesecakes."

Authorities are advising everyone to plan extra time for their journeys and be patient due to the precautions implemented.

Secret Service, local law enforcement, and international security teams are working around the clock to maintain a secure environment.

Click here for specific details on road closures and alternate routes.

For more information on restricted pedestrian perimeters, click here.