DC restaurant with privately owned sports betting book now operating in Adams Morgan

The first D.C. restaurant approved to open a sports book is now ready for your bets!

FOX 5's Bob Barnard visited Grand Central in Adams Morgan where customers can now place wagers on sporting events while having a drink and a meal.

Brian Vasile, owner of Grand Central, said the process has taken about two years and says it began by first making a $100,000 non-refundable application payment. Vasile said his business privately owns and operates the gaming kiosks.

"We are the first ever small business to be involved in this huge industry that's usually dominated by major corporations," Vasile told Barnard. "This gives us the chance to put our foot into the industry that has been dominated by giants."

Vasile says his betting kiosks offers higher odds and cash payouts are immediate.