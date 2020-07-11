DC reports seven days of declining coronavirus spread after Phase 2 reopening

article

As many states see a new surge in coronavirus, the nation's capital continues to trend down.

District officials reported 58 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Friday.

Friday's data marks seven days of declining community spread since the District entered its second phase of reopening on June 22.

The District has reported 10,801 cases of COVID-19, and 558 deaths, since the pandemic began.

The District's latest positivity rate, or the percentage of tested people who received a positive diagnosis, remains low at 3.1 percent.

Coronavirus is still a challenge in surrounding areas, however.

Two beach bars in Ocean City, Maryland abruptly closed after employees tested positive.

Maryland reported 557 new coronavirus cases to bring its total to 72,467. The latest batch of data included seven new deaths bringing the state's death toll to 3,179.

Virginia now reports a total of 69,782 coronavirus cases, including 1,962 deaths.