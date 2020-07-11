Ocean City beach bars Fish Tales and Purple Moose Saloon close after employees test positive for COVID-19

article

Two beach bars in Ocean City are closed until further notice after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The two bars, Fish Tales and Purple Moose Saloon, announced the closures in separate Facebook posts.

Purple Moose said two of its employees tested positive for coronavirus, while three tested positive at Fish Tales.

"Our main concern is for everyone's well-being," Purple Moose wrote on its Facebook page.

Both bars say they are working with local health officials to disinfect their businesses and follow proper protocols before reopening.

Ocean City, a popular summer destination, began its reopening in May after months of lockdown driven by the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Many southern states are now pausing or reversing their reopenings however as they experience a surge in new coronavirus cases.

RELATED: Ocean City to reopen beaches, boardwalk on May 9: officials