DC region enjoys warm weather as Hurricane Milton threatens Florida

The Washington, D.C. region has enjoyed perfect weather over the past several days as Hurricane Milton continues on its path toward Florida.

Another warm, breezy day is expected Wednesday, with highs near 70 degrees. A significant drop is on the horizon, with Thursday's highs only in the mid-60s, for the coldest air so far this fall season.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Milton has intensified in the Gulf of Mexico, posing a severe threat to Florida. Milton remains a powerful Category 5 storm and is expected to bring massive storm surges, heavy rain, and destructive winds to Florida just two weeks after Hurricane Helene ravaged the area.

According to the National Weather Service, Milton is projected to make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday as a "dangerous major hurricane." As of Wednesday morning, the hurricane was approximately 300 miles southwest of Tampa, with sustained winds of 160 mph.

The Tampa Bay area, home to over 3.3 million residents, faces a direct hit after evading major hurricanes for over a century. Other parts of Florida's west coast, already battered by Helene on Sept. 26, are also at risk. Evacuation efforts were underway Wednesday, with traffic congestion as residents fled and crews cleared debris from Helene to prevent it from becoming hazardous projectiles during Milton's approach.

Back in the D.C. area, a pleasant and warm weekend is anticipated, with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s.