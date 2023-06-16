Expand / Collapse search

DC police stepping up traffic enforcement this summer

By
Published 
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

DC police stepping up traffic enforcement this summer

D.C. police are determined to save lives. Officers will be stepping up traffic enforcement this summer. FOX 5's Shomari Stone has all the details.

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are determined to save lives. That's why officers will be stepping up traffic enforcement this summer. 

On Friday night, police set up a checkpoint at South Capitol Street Southwest to display how the department plans to crack down and educate drivers about traffic safety. 

The initiative comes after the District has surpassed a 50% increase in traffic fatalities compared to this time last year. Nationwide, the leading cause of deaths involving cars and trucks is driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. 

Featured

DC ranks 4th in safest cities for drivers: report
article

DC ranks 4th in safest cities for drivers: report

A new study says D.C. is actually the country’s fourth safest city for drivers.

Some community members FOX 5 spoke to are pleased with the changes. 

"It’s dangerous. It’s really scary," said Simone Simmons, a concerned mother. "They ignore the speed signs. We got kids out here, riding their bikes, playing. You gotta look out for the kids in the neighborhood."

Simone's son Zahir agrees. 

"I want everybody to be safe here. I don’t want nobody to get hurt," he said. 

Related

DC initiative will fine drivers for being in bus lanes
article

DC initiative will fine drivers for being in bus lanes

Driving in bus lanes and zones will soon cost you. It's part of an initiative to improve traffic, safety, and bus times in the nation's capital.

D.C. police said the goal is not for officers to write a bunch of tickets, instead, they're hoping to educate drivers and in most cases – hand out warnings.

Image 1 of 2

 

The checkpoint FOX 5 visited Friday night will also be set up in the area on Saturday night. You can expect to see more in the District throughout the summer. 