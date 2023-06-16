D.C. police are determined to save lives. That's why officers will be stepping up traffic enforcement this summer.

On Friday night, police set up a checkpoint at South Capitol Street Southwest to display how the department plans to crack down and educate drivers about traffic safety.

The initiative comes after the District has surpassed a 50% increase in traffic fatalities compared to this time last year. Nationwide, the leading cause of deaths involving cars and trucks is driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Featured article

Some community members FOX 5 spoke to are pleased with the changes.

"It’s dangerous. It’s really scary," said Simone Simmons, a concerned mother. "They ignore the speed signs. We got kids out here, riding their bikes, playing. You gotta look out for the kids in the neighborhood."

Simone's son Zahir agrees.

"I want everybody to be safe here. I don’t want nobody to get hurt," he said.

Related article

D.C. police said the goal is not for officers to write a bunch of tickets, instead, they're hoping to educate drivers and in most cases – hand out warnings.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The checkpoint FOX 5 visited Friday night will also be set up in the area on Saturday night. You can expect to see more in the District throughout the summer.