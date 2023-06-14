DC initiative will fine drivers for being in bus lanes

Driving in bus lanes and zones will soon cost you. It's part of an initiative to improve traffic, safety, and bus times in the nation's capital.

Starting next month, Metro buses equipped with cameras will capture cars driving or parked in bus only lanes and zones.

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh says violators will face stiff fines.

Starting On July 24, a 45-day warning phase begins where 140 Metro buses equipped with cameras on their windshield will begin taking pictures of cars that are driving – or parked in red painted bus only lanes and zones.

If the camera detects a car illegally parked or driving in a bus lane or zone, it will record a quick video of the car and snap a picture of the license plate.

DDOT will process images that will be followed by a ticket in the mail.

The fine for cars parked in the bus lane is $200. It will be a $100 fine if you are parked or standing in the bus zone. Vehicle ticketing will begin in fall 2023.

The bus only lanes aren't just for Metro buses. Transit, school, and tour buses can also use the lanes.