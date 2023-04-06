DC ranks fourth in safest cities for drivers: report

When it comes to getting around in the District, a lot of drivers probably think about bumper-to-bumper traffic – but according to a new study, safety should come to mind too.

U.S. News and World Report found that when taking into account factors including the number of fatal car accidents per capita, car thefts, and DUI arrests, D.C. is actually the country’s fourth safest city for drivers.

"You’re not gonna feel the average so to speak when you’re out there," U.S. News and World Report’s Amro Naddy explained. "You’re gonna sort of feel the peaks and spikes of dangerous or even safe activity, but that doesn’t mean that on average looking at all the data, comparing to other cities, D.C. isn’t quite a safe place to drive."

Still, lots of D.C. drivers told FOX 5 they found the study’s results hard to believe.

"Too much traffic and a lot of angry people driving," said Monica Fong. "I don’t consider it safe. It’s scary, actually."

"There’s no way that could possibly be true," added Katherine St. Romain.

The study found that Boston is the safest city for driving and that Memphis is the least safe.