DC police putting public on alert after 2 'suspicious' missing person cases

D.C. police are putting the public on high alert after two people disappeared under suspicious circumstances in what they say are unrelated cases.

Within the last week, police have sent out missing person notifications regarding 43-year-old Keith Johnson and 34-year-old Olga Ooro.

Johnson was last seen in the 1800 block of Tobias Drive, Southeast around 8 a.m. Monday, July 13.

According to DC Police Chief Pete Newsham, “a significant amount of blood” was found in Johnson’s vehicle when it was located in the 3700 block of D Street, Southeast on Thursday.

Ooro was last seen in the 300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

According to police, she disappeared shortly after she returned home from dinner with her boyfriend.

They say her 7-year-old son was found wandering the halls on Saturday. He reportedly told people in the building that he had not seen his mother since July 16.

“We’re asking the media to pay close attention to this case – in both of these instances. The family of Ms. Ooro has said that this behavior from her is completely out of the ordinary. She would never leave her son like that,” Newsham said.

Police said Ooro’s boyfriend has been cooperating. They noted that the child is staying with his biological father.

Officers describe Johnson as a black male, 6-feet-1-inch tall, 210 pounds with brown eyes and mixed gray hair. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt, jean shorts, gray and white sneakers and a black hat.

Ooro is a black female, 5-feet-9-inches tall, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.

