Woman missing in DC under 'suspicious circumstances,' police say

Authorities say a woman is missing under 'suspicious circumstances' in the District after last being seen last week in the Northwest.

Olga Ooro (DC Police)

Officers say 34 year-old Olga Ooro was last seen in the 300 block of Massachusetts Avenue on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Police say Olga is a black female, 5-feet-9-inches tall, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.