DC man missing under 'suspicious circumstances' after vehicle found with blood inside, police say

Authorities are asking for help locating a D.C. man who they say is missing under 'suspicious circumstances' after the vehicle he was known to drive was located with blood inside.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Keith Johnson (DC Police)

Police say 43-year-old Keith Johnson was last seen in the 1800 block of Tobias Drive in the Southeast on the morning of Monday, July 13.

Johnson’s vehicle was located in the 3700 block of D Street with blood covering parts of the interior.

Officers describe Johnson as a black male, 6-feet-1-inch tall, 210 pounds with brown eyes and mixed gray hair. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt, jean shorts, gray and white sneakers and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.