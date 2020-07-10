COVID-19 concerns prompted release of suspect in DC 11-year-old homicide, court records say
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are looking for several suspects in connection with the death of 11-year-old Davon McNeal – and at least one of them was behind bars until very recently.
Christian Wingfield, 22, of Maryland was on home supervision with a GPS monitor after police caught him April with a gun and a high-capacity magazine, according to court records.
His lawyer had argued for emergency release for Wingfield’s due largely to the COVID-19 threat, and the judge agreed.
Wingfield is one of at least three men sought in connection with McNeal’s death.
One suspect, 18-year-old Daryle Bond, is in custody.
Police are currently looking for 19-year-old Carlo General, and 25-year-old Marcel Lamont Gordon.
They say they’re working on a fifth arrest warrant.
The family says McNeal was getting a cellphone charger while attending the cookout in Southeast on July 4 when he was shot.
The victim’s mother says he was caught in the middle of a neighborhood dispute.