Dump truck hits overpass beam along I-66 in Virginia

Startling video shows the moment a dump truck struck an overpass support beam along Interstate 66 in Virginia.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Monday in the westbound lanes of the interstate at the Route 286/Fairfax County Parkway overpass.

Video shows the dump truck traveling west on I-66 with its trailer upright as it approached the overpass. The trailer struck the overhead support beam for the westbound I-66 to southbound Route 286 ramp, causing the trailer to break off and land in the travel lane.

The images were captured by the front camera of Amir Jaffery’s Tesla. Jaffery was driving behind the truck in the same direction at the time of the crash.

No other vehicles were damaged during the incident. The driver of the dump truck was uninjured. The crash remains under investigation.