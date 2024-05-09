Two ATM robberies caught on camera in Prince George's County

Two smash and grab ATM robberies were caught on surveillance video Wednesday night in Prince George's County.

The first incident was around midnight at a Mobil Gas Station in Fort Washington.

Video shows a group of men breaking into the front door, attaching straps to the ATM and dragging the ATM out of the store, breaking the front door frames in the process.

Around 2:00 a.m. at the 5 & Twelve Food Mart in Hyattsville, surveillance video shows suspects attaching chains to the front door as well as chain links covering the windows and doors and ripping them off with a car. They then went into the store and stole the entire ATM.

These two robberies are the latest in a string of ATM thefts at 7-Elevens in Prince George's County earlier this week. At 7-Elevens in Laurel and Adelphi, hydraulic machines were used to pry open ATMs and take the money.

