DC police charge 1, issue warrants for arrests in killing of 11-year-old Davon McNeal

D.C. police have made one arrest and have issued warrants for the arrests of others in connection with the killing of an 11-year-old boy at a community cookout on July 4.

During a Thursday evening press conference, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Peter Newsham confirmed 18-year-old Daryle Bond has been arrested and charged in connection with Davon McNeal's murder.

Police say they are also searching for 22-year-old Christian Wingfield, 19-year-old Carlo General, and 25-year-old Marcel Lamont Gordon who may be linked to the boy's slaying. Newsham says all three outstanding suspects have gun-related criminal records.

Detectives are working on an arrest warrant for a fifth suspect at this time. Newsham says it may come within the next few days.

The family says McNeal was getting a cellphone charger while attending the cookout in Southeast.

The boy’s mother – a violence interrupter – told FOX 5 that he’d been caught in the middle of a neighborhood dispute.

Davon McNeal (Courtesy of John Ayala)

According to Crystal McNeal, her son had just arrived at the cookout around 9:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of Cedar St. SE. She said Davon had just stopped by to pick up a cell phone charger.

Davon had just finished sixth grade at Kramer Middle School.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest. Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 if you have any information on this case.

