DC police looking for murder suspect who escaped from custody

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a murder suspect who escaped from custody.

Aaron Adgerson, 17, was arrested on Monday, March 22 in connection with a homicide on Good Hope Road, Southeast in January.

Adgerson is one of two suspects involved in a shooting that killed one person, and injured four others.

Adgerson is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 122 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Adgerson was last seen at 6:45 p.m. in the 4200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

He was reportedly wearing blue scrubs, a light gray jacket and a pair of slip-on shoes.

If you can help find Adgerson, call (202) 727-9099.

