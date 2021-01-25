Arrest made after shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 others injured in Southeast DC

A man was killed in a shooting in Southeast that also injured four others Monday morning, according to police.

The shooting took place in the 1400 block of Good Hope Road SE at around 8:54 a.m.

D.C. Police say officers arrived at the scene and found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Edward Wade, 22, of Southeast, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Wade attended Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia.

VUU President and CEO Dr. Hakim J. Lucas shared the following statement with FOX 5:

"The Virginia Union University family extends condolences to the family of Edward Wade. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this painful time of bereavement."

Meanwhile, police say one of the other shooting victims was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by D.C. Fire and EMS. The second victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say two other men also sought treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wound injuries at nearby hospitals.

A preliminary investigation revealed that one of the victims that sought treatment at a local hospital was also a suspect in this case.

Police arrested 21-year-old Terrance Oxner, of Manassas, Va., on Monday night. He has been charged with first-degree murder while armed.

This case remains under investigation.