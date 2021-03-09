DC police looking for gunmen after Southeast gas station carjacking

D.C. police are looking for multiple suspects after an armed carjacking at a gas station in Southeast Saturday night.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance video showing three suspects – at least two of whom are armed – pull into the gas station in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast around 11:25 p.m.

While two suspects pull out their guns and approach at least one victim off camera, a third approaches a vehicle.

The gunmen reportedly took cash and car keys from the victim before speeding off in their vehicle.

The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

The suspects’ vehicle of interest is described as a white Toyota with a partial Maryland tag of 341T.

If you can help police find the suspects, call (202) 727-9099.

