DC task force targets carjackings as numbers continue to rise across the District

D.C. police have formed a new task force targeting carjackings in the District after having experienced a significant increase in the crimes over the last year.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Chief Robert Contee said not only have carjackings increased, motor vehicle thefts across D.C. have also gone up 51 percent in the same period time.

Contee said teams of detectives will work with other local and federal agencies to curb the growing problems.

As a deterrent to carjackers, Contee said operators of personal vehicles and for-hire drivers should never leave their engine running unattended, should always keep track of their keys and should always lock their doors and be aware of their surroundings.