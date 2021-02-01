DC police investigating person who offered to sell COVID-19 vaccine

D.C. Police are investigating after a man told his apartment building he had a COVID-19 vaccine for sale.

In the posting obtained by FOX 5, the man wrote: "Anyone want a COVID vaccine? I have an extra Pfizer. Minimal side effects. I’m an RN. $500 OBO."

He posted his cell phone number and said "Documentation will be provided."

His name and apartment number were also included.

A neighbor, who didn’t want to be named, alerted the D.C. Department of Health.

"Initially this was very appalling to me," she said. "I just thought ethically that can’t be right and also this must be illegal, right? But I had no idea, really."

The posting went up Thursday night on the online message board at the Camden NOMA in Northeast and was deleted later that night.

The neighbor said Friday morning she sent an email to DC Health and by Saturday morning she was contacted by police.

"I woke up to a voicemail from a detective in the D.C. Police Department saying that he had been in our building interviewing residents already for several hours that morning based on my complaint," she said.

D.C. Police confirm an investigation is underway. They said no arrests have been made and wouldn’t say where the man works or if his employer had been notified.

The case prompted D.C.’s mayor and health director to address vaccine fraud at Monday’s briefing.

"There are no offsite sales of vaccines," said Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, D.C. Health Director. "No one will have to purchase a vaccine for a price."

The mayor’s office said anyone trying to sell a vaccine is committing fraud no matter if they’re a doctor or nurse. The COVID-19 vaccine is free from the government.

D.C. Police also put out a warning Monday.

"MPD has recently been notified of individuals in the District selling "extra" COVID-19 vaccinations. If you receive any messages or calls about the private sale of a vaccine, report this as fraudulent activity," reads a press release.

Melissa Goldstein is an associate professor of health policy & bioethics at George Washington University. She said she doesn’t see how someone could keep a job in healthcare after doing this.

Goldstein said selling the vaccine allows wealthy people to jump ahead in line, plus there’s no way to know if the product is legitimate.

"It would be even sadder if it was a fake product or expired product," said Goldstein.

FOX 5 went to the man’s door Monday, but there was no answer. The phone number on the post has been disconnected.

There is someone with his name registered as a nurse in D.C.

The D.C. Attorney General’s Office said it is also looking into the matter.