DC Department of Health warning residents about COVID-19 scams

As the District ramps up its efforts to have residents vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, the health department is warning people to be wary of scammers.

Director of the District of Columbia Health Department LaQuandra Nesbitt on Monday warned people that all vaccines are vetted, approved, and provided through the DC Department of Health.

In addition, the hospitals, doctors’ offices, pharmacies and clinics that distribute the vaccine must be authorized by the health department.

"There are no off-site sales of vaccines, no one will have to purchase a vaccine for a price, and have it administered by a person who considers themselves a healthcare provider or otherwise," Nesbitt said.

According to the mayor’s office’s Monday presentation, "When you receive a real vaccine, it will always be free."

In December, the District’s Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking published a warning about vaccine scammers that included a list of things to look out for, including:

- Advertisements or offers for early access to a vaccine upon payment of a deposit or fee.

- Requests asking you to pay out of pocket to obtain the vaccine or to put your name on a COVID-19 vaccine waiting list.

- Offers to undergo additional medical testing or procedures when obtaining a vaccine. • Marketers offering to sell and/or ship doses of a vaccine, domestically or internationally, in exchange for payment of a deposit or fee.

- Unsolicited emails, telephone calls, or personal contact from someone claiming to be from a medical office, insurance company, or COVID-19 vaccine center requesting personal and/or medical information to determine recipients’ eligibility to participate in clinical vaccine trials or obtain the vaccine.

- Claims of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a vaccine that cannot be verified.

- Advertisements for vaccines through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online, or from unsolicited/unknown sources. Issued: December 24, 2020

- Individuals contacting you in person, by phone, or by email to tell you the government or government officials require you to receive a COVID-19 vaccine

To read more details, and for tips on how to avoid scammers, click here.

To report a scam in the District, call (202) 727-4159.

