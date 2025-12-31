article

The Brief A fire spread rapidly through Patuxent Camp Sites in St. Leonard, destroying multiple campers. At least six trailers and several vehicles were involved, forcing families to evacuate. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A fast-moving fire tore through part of the Patuxent Camp Sites in Calvert County Tuesday afternoon, destroying multiple campers and displacing several families.

What we know:

Members of the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company were dispatched around 4:07 p.m. on Dec. 30 to a reported trailer fire at the Patuxent Camp Sites on Williams Wharf Road in St. Leonard.

Fire officials say crews arrived to find the fire had spread rapidly throughout the campground. At least six campers and multiple vehicles were involved by the time firefighters reached the scene.

Due to the size and scope of the fire, officials requested a working fire dispatch, bringing in additional staffing and EMS resources.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Multiple campers destroyed in fast-moving fire at Patuxent Camp Sites in Calvert County. (Photo: JMK Photography)

Fire response

Firefighters from Prince Frederick, Solomons, Huntingtown, Dunkirk, and Calvert County EMS assisted St. Leonard crews in battling the blaze.

Officials say the incident was challenging because of the number of units involved and the spread across multiple sites within the campground.

Impact on residents

The fire displaced multiple families staying at the campground. Fire officials confirmed no injuries were reported.

Investigation ongoing

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and remains under investigation.

Fire officials say units returned to the campground later to investigate and address several rekindled fires.

What's next:

Fire officials thanked volunteers and mutual aid partners for their assistance and support during the incident.