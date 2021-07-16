DC police investigating death of 1-year-old boy

Metropolitan Police say they are investigating the death of a one-year-old child.

Just before 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, MPD officers responded to the 2300 block of Ainger Place, SE, for the report of an unconscious person.

Upon arrival, police and DC Fire and EMS found the one-year-old boy unconscious and unresponsive.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say this is an active death investigation. No additional information has been released at this time.