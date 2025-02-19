DC police investigate 2 officer-involved shootings amid continued violence

The Brief D.C. police are investigating two officer-involved shootings following a violent weekend, with one incident turning deadly. One suspect was shot and killed after crashing into a police cruiser and attempting to attack a woman with a knife. Another incident involved officers firing at suspects during a traffic stop; no injuries were reported, and suspects fled the scene.



After a violent weekend in the District, crime continues into the workweek, with D.C. police investigating more shootings, two of which involved police officers, with one turning deadly.

D.C. police investigate officer-involved shootings

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick reports there is still blood in the parking lot of the laundromat where last night’s violent confrontation ended.

DC Police Chief Pamela Smith said the suspect in this incident became enraged after crashing into a Fourth District cruiser. "After the collision, the suspect got out of his vehicle, produced a knife and reached into the officer’s cruiser through the open window and demanded the officers service weapon, while swinging the knife towards the officer." Smith said.

Suspect killed after attacking with knife

Alnwick said it was around 6:15 p.m. when the knife-wielding man was shot and killed by police in the 3500 block of Georgia Avenue NW after he tried to attack a woman sitting in her parked car at the laundromat. Police say the man had already intentionally crashed his car into a 4th District officer's cruiser, tried to grab the officer’s gun, threatened him and another officer with the knife, and refused commands to stop.

Traffic stop leads to officer firing at suspects

A few hours earlier at Georgia and Quebec Place, two Fourth District officers were conducting a traffic stop when they noticed two suspects shooting toward another group. Police say one officer drew his weapon and fired toward the shooters. It does not appear anyone was struck, and the suspects ran. Roads were closed for hours while police searched for them.

Minutes before that, at 3:27 p.m., there was a shootout in the 1400 block of Oak Street northwest. One of the men was shot and wounded, while the other got away. One arrest was made in this case.

Fatal shooting reported on H Street NE

Later in the evening, at approximately 9:47 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of H Street northeast to a report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Chief Pamela Smith said none of these incidents appear to be related. The officers who fired their weapons are on standard administrative leave during the investigations.

Anyone with information is urged to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

