Man shot, killed by DC police after alleged knife attack, carjacking attempt

The Brief A suspect crashed into a police cruiser on Georgia Avenue NW, and then tried to take an officer’s gun while allegedly swinging a knife. After being shot, police said the suspect got up, entered another police car, and later attempted to carjack a woman. Officers fired again, striking the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers or bystanders were injured; the shooting is under investigation by internal affairs and federal prosecutors.



A man was shot and killed by D.C. police Tuesday evening after he crashed into a police cruiser, threatened an officer with a knife, and attempted to carjack a woman, authorities said.

This was the second police shooting of the day, happening just a few hours after the first and less than half a mile away.

Timeline:

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said the incident began around 6:10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Georgia Avenue NW when the suspect, driving southbound, veered into oncoming traffic and struck a marked Metropolitan Police Department cruiser. The suspect then exited his vehicle, pulled out a knife, and reached into the officer’s cruiser through an open window, demanding the officer’s service weapon while swinging the knife, Smith said.

The officer moved to the passenger seat and issued verbal commands for the suspect to back away. When the suspect continued swinging the knife, the officer fired his weapon.

After the shooting, the officer exited the vehicle and requested emergency medical services while checking on the suspect, who then picked up his knife and began walking toward the officer, Smith said.

Ignoring additional commands to drop the weapon, the suspect entered another police cruiser further down the block. Officers called for backup and a protective shield while repeatedly ordering the suspect to exit the vehicle. When the suspect finally emerged, still holding the knife, he approached a woman sitting inside her vehicle near a laundromat, opened her driver’s door, and attempted to carjack her, Smith said.

At that point, a second officer discharged their weapon, striking the suspect. Officers began administering first aid until D.C. Fire and EMS arrived, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers or bystanders were injured, according to police.

Police shooting under investigation

What's next:

The two officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave, per MPD policy.

The department’s Internal Affairs Division and detectives from the Investigative Services Bureau are investigating the shooting. The case will also be independently reviewed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Smith said.

"This is yet another reminder of the daily dangers our officers face protecting the residents and visitors of our city," Smith said. "Thankfully, none of the officers were injured, nor was the occupant of the vehicle."

Officials emphasized that the shooting was unrelated to another officer-involved shooting earlier on Georgia Avenue. Smith added that investigators are reviewing body-worn camera footage to establish a detailed timeline of the events.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect or additional details about his possible motive. The investigation remains ongoing.