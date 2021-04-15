DC police identify man suspected of shooting 3 women, killing 2 in Southeast

article

D.C. police have identified a man who they believe shot three women, killing two, amid a fire in a Southeast neighborhood earlier in the week.

Police are looking for Keanna Christopher Turner of Forestville, Md. on charges including first-degree murder while armed and assault with intent to kill while armed.

They say Turner shot and killed 48-year-old Wanda Wright, and her daughter, 32-year-old Ebony Wright on Monday night in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court, Southeast.

He also shot and injured a third woman, who police have not identified.

An infant was within the apartment when the incident occured. The infant was not injured.

Investigators believe Turner set the fire as he exited the scene.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (202) 727-9099.