DC police ID women who were found shot to death amid a fire in Southeast

DC police have identified two women who were found shot to death after fire and rescue crews responded to a fire in a Southeast neighborhood Monday night.

Detectives are still looking for the shooter – or shooters – responsible for the killing of 47-year-old Wanda Wright and 32-year-old Ebony Wright.

A third victim – who survived the shooting – has not been identified.

Police responded to the incident in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court, Southeast around 7:33 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot outside, and then two more inside.

One of the women was already dead when they found her in the apartment, another died at the hospital.

If you can help police in their investigation call (202) 727-9099.

