DC police identify 14-year-old killed in shooting at Metro station; suspect sought
WASHINGTON - D.C. police have identified the teenage boy who was shot and killed Thursday afternoon at a Metro station in the District.
Officials say 14-year-old Avion Evans of northeast, D.C. died after being shot at the Brookland-Catholic University Metro Station.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
