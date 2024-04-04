Teen shot, killed at Brookland Metro station; suspected gunman on the loose

D.C. police are searching for a suspected gunman after a teen was shot and killed at the Brookland Metro station Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Monroe Street, NE, just before 4 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police found the victim inside the station. They say the shooting took place on the platform.

When first responders arrived, they said the victim was not conscious and not breathing. The victim was pronounced dead and the MPD homicide unit was called to the scene.

Following a preliminary investigation, police say a group of teens were involved in a fight on the platform. They say an individual who was not involved in the fight pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots. It's not yet known how many rounds were fired.

Police have issued a lookout for the suspected gunman. He is described as a light-skinned black male, wearing a black jacket, black hoodie, light blue jeans and black and white shoes, and carrying a square gray backpack.

The red line is currently bypassing the station for Metro Bus H8, which operates between Rhode Island Ave and Brookland-CUA and Metro Bus 80, which operates between Brookland-CAU to Fort Totten, WMATA says. The H8 and the 80 will be running extra service during this time.

Nearby Catholic University has issued a shelter-in-place order as police continue to search for the suspect.

When asked for comment, WMATA told FOX 5, "Chief Anzallo is on his way to the scene and will provide info. MPD will be handling the investigation."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.