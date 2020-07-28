DC police ID woman struck and killed by officer’s cruiser

D.C. police have identified a woman who was struck and killed by an officer’s vehicle in Southeast as he was responding to an incident Friday night.

According to police officials, 62-year old Devonne Christine Harris was standing in the roadway when the officer’s vehicle struck her.

They say the officer’s lights and sirens were activated, and he was responding to assist another officer.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene in the 2800 block of Minnesota Avenue around 9:37 p.m.

Harris was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

If you have any in information that might help police in their investigation, call (202) 727-9099.

