71-year-old woman killed in Southeast DC double shooting

A 71-year-old woman is dead after a double shooting Saturday night in Southeast D.C.

Police say they arrived to the scene around 7:53 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Savannah Street, Southeast.

That's where they found 71-year-old Sheila Lucas, of Southeast, unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say Lucas later died at a nearby hospital.

Another victim, a man who police did not identify, was also hospitalized for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police are offering up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.

Man killed in another Southeast shooting early Sunday

Elsewhere, police say a 26-year-old man is dead after another shooting early Sunday morning in Southeast.

Police say they found 26-year-old Kayvon Kinney of Southeast dead at the scene after responding to a shooting around 1:25 a.m. in the 1800 block of Gainesville Street, Southeast.

Police are also offering up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in that crime.