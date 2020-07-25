Woman dead after being hit by police cruiser in Southeast DC

article

D.C. police say a woman is dead after being hit by a marked squad car Friday night in Southeast.

The collision occurred around 9:37 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

Police say the driver of the squad car activated the vehicle's lights and sirens to assist another officer when it hit the woman, who was not in a marked crosswalk.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, later died at a nearby hospital.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.