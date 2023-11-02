DC police ID man found dead in trash can; homicide investigation underway

D.C. police have identified the man who was found dead from gunshot wounds inside of a trash can Monday in Southeast Washington.

Investigators responded to the 1800 block of Fairlawn Avenue around 7:30 p.m. to investigate the report of human remains found.

Officers say the body of 25-year-old Kwame Keith was found in the waste container. They say Keith had been shot multiple times and ruled his death a homicide.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information which leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.