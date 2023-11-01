Man found dead in trash can had been shot multiple times, DC police say
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. say a man who was found dead in a trash can earlier this week was killed after he was shot multiple times.
Officers were called about 7:30 p.m. Monday after someone reported finding human remains in the can in the 1800 block of Fairlawn Avenue.
The man's death is being investigated as a homicide after an autopsy determined the man died after being shot multiple times.
The victim’s name is unknown.
D.C. police are offering a $25,000 reward in the case for information which leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.
