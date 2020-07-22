DC police employee allegedly murdered by son in Damascus dispute

A Damascus man is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot his father to death and then led police on a chase into Silver Spring on Tuesday.

According to Montgomery County police, the shooting occurred after an argument between Jesse Jimenez, 24, his father, Macklin Jimenez, 46, and his mother in a basement in their home on Gue Road.

D.C. police confirmed that Macklin Jimenez worked for their department.

“Macklin Jimenez's tragic passing comes as a shock to our department, and our MPD family feels great sadness for this loss," says Chief of Police Peter Newsham, "His service and dedication to the Metropolitan Police Department and this city will never be forgotten, and I offer my deepest, most heartfelt condolences to his loved ones at this time."

Investigators say that when a sister entered the basement bedroom, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot his father before driving away from the home.

According to police, Jimenez led them on a chase into the Silver Spring area.

On Twig Road, Jimenez reportedly jumped out of his car and police chased him on foot before finally catching him in a wooded area on Good Hope Road.

Police charged Jimenez with first-degree murder.

