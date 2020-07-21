Damascus shooting victim dead, suspect in custody, police say

Montgomery County police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Damascus on Tuesday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to police, there is only one suspect, and he was taken into custody after a brief chase.

They have not identified either the victim or the alleged gunman.

The shooting was reported around 11 a.m. on Gue Road. Officers are also at a second scene on Good Hope Road in Silver Spring.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE