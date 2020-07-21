Anne Arundel County police chief Timothy Altomare announces surprise retirement

Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare announced Tuesday that he's stepping down from his position at the end of the month after more than two decades with the department.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The surprise retirement announcement comes in the wake of increased calls for police reform nationwide following the death of George Floyd in May, and after a Black man sued the department and three white detectives for allegedly using excessive force during a 2019 traffic stop.

Altomare says he concerned that changes could negatively affect the department, and also the public.