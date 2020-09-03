DC police confirm body camera footage from Deon Kay shooting will be released today

D.C. police confirmed Thursday morning that they would be releasing body camera footage today from an officer-involved shooting in which a Southeast 18-year-old was killed on Orange Street.

READ MORE: 18-year-old shot, killed by DC police officer during pursuit

According to a police statement issued Wednesday night, Deon Kay pulled a gun right before a D.C. police officer fired at him.

Kay was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Protests swelled overnight to over 100 people, and continued into the morning, calling for Mayor Muriel Bowser to fire D.C. Police Chief Pete Newsham.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

According to police, they were responding to a report of an armed man at the scene shortly before 4 p.m.

When they arrived, police encountered a number of people gathered in and around a vehicle.

READ MORE: Protesters gather outside DC mayor's home after officer shot, killed 18-year-old Deon Kay

Two of them ran from the scene when they saw the officers.

During the chase, Kay reportedly drew his gun, prompting the officer to fire.

The incident comes at a time of nationwide unrest over racial justice and police brutality.

Following the death of George Floyd, the District saw immense – and often violent – protests.

