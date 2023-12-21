'Like a combat zone': 2 dead, 2 critcally injured in shooting near Nationals Park in Southwest DC

Two people are dead and two are in critical condition after a quadruple shooting unfolded in Southwest D.C., about a block away from Nationals Park.

Police say the gunfire erupted at around 11:45 a.m. Thursday. The shooting happened just outside the Friendly Food Market located at the corner of Half and O Streets Southwest.

DC Police Chief Pamela Smith said at this time, it appears that a group of people were hanging out in front of the corner store when an individual drove up and began firing shots. Smith says it's not clear if there was any type of relationship between those involved.

It's also not clear if any of the people shot are innocent by standards.

"It was just over and over again, like 30 rounds," one neighbor told FOX 5. "I was asleep and then I just randomly woke up and heard that blasting. It was like three or four rounds, maybe five or so before I even realized what was going on."

That neighbor’s mother also told FOX 5 that, "It was like a combat zone."

D.C. Police say someone drove up in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee and began firing from the vehicle before driving away.

Police have a camera in the area and released a photo of the suspect’s 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Maryland tags: 2FD-0820. The SUV is also described as having a sunroof, white rims and tinted windows.

MPD is searching for this suspect vehicle in the 1300 block of Half St SW shooting. It is described as a white 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Maryland plate 2FD0820 with a sunroof, white rims, and tinted windows.

This is the same SUV police confirmed was carjacked from Kansas and Blair Streets in Northwest D.C. the day before.

Multiple sources tell FOX 5 that the victim who died at the scene is a neighbor and mother of at least two small kids. The other person killed was a man who died at the hospital. Two others are also in the hospital.

FOX 5 is told all four victims shot are adults – one woman and three men.

A violence interrupter on scene right after the shooting told FOX 5 they do work to address neighborhood beefs in the area but did not believe this shooting was connected to any crew battles.

"We have a real problem with guns. And you know me, like in my day if we had a problem, we would have a fistfight or something like that. We know now, it’s not a fistfight. Guns are used to settle the score," said Dwayne Falwell.

"We certainly recognize there have been a lot of crew-based beefs that have gone on with the many gangs or crews here in the District of Columbia. What I will say is over the past 30 days we have not seen any violent crime in this area," Chief Smith said when asked about crew violence in the neighborhood. "Our officers are here oftentimes when we have our events at Nationals Stadium our events down at Audi Stadium."

Anyone with information on this suspect vehicle or the incident, call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.